30th Annual Al Sigl Community WalkAbout

Celebrating 30 Years of Walking and Rolling for Abilities!

WalkAbout is a Halloween-themed celebration of inclusion & abilities.

This event brings together individuals, teams, families and agencies to have fun and raise funds for Al Sigl’s six Member Agencies serving over 55,000 children and adults with special needs in our community each year.

Enjoy breakfast, trick-or-treating, and other kid-friendly activities inside Eastview Mall. This is a free event; donations can benefit an individual Member Agency, or all six!

Registration – 8:30 a.m. in the Food Court

Event Begins – 9:30 a.m.

Costume Contest – 10:30 a.m.

This year we’re using a new, user friendly system for WalkAbout registrations. It’s so easy, instructions are not required, but we have shared the following guides to help you get started. Get the momentum started by registering now!

#ShoesForSigl

We did it! We surpassed our goal of 2,500 pairs of shoes and collected a total of 3,650 pairs! Thank you to everyone who donated, hosted a collection box, or helped spread the word! The funds raised will benefit Al Sigl Member Agencies as part of this year’s WalkAbout.

We are no longer collecting donations. We hope you will join us at Eastview Mall on October 27th to celebrate the project’s success.

Questions?

Call Christine Lemcke at 585-442-4102 x8944 or e-mail clemcke@alsigl.org.